In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 4 May 2021 12:27 pm / 0 comments

The Honda N7X Concept received its digital world premiere in Indonesia yesterday. Designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific, the N7X name stands for “New 7-Seater eXcitement” and the three-row, seven-seat, SUV-flavoured people carrier appears to preview the next-generation Honda BR-V.

The N7X sports a cleaner and more conventional look than today’s BR-V, which we first saw six years ago. In front, a straight bonnet meets a bluff nose. The face appears to be inspired by the latest Odyssey facelift, and there are plenty of LED lights.

The N7X’s profile is clean and it deletes the BR-V’s fussy lines and trademark window kink – just one crisp line from headlamp to taillamp here. The rear end also follows the clean and simple theme, and the BR-V’s red bridge connecting the tail lamps – which feature City-style LED signatures now – are gone. The concept, which looks very production-ready, also sports a new dashboard and Honda Lanewatch.

How about a replacement for the Mobilio, which predates the BR-V and is Honda’s original seven-seater MPV for the region? With SUVs being the in-thing worldwide, it would be unsurprising if Honda gives their next three-row MPV an SUV look (something they pioneered with today’s BR-V, before the Toyota Rush/Daihatsu Terios and Mitsubishi Xpander came about), streamlining two into one.

According to Honda Prospect Motor’s sales and marketing director Yusak Billy, the N7X Concept isn’t a new version of an existing model, whether the BR-V or Mobilio. He told Autonetmagz that the showcar combines the qualities of the Low MPV and the Low SUV – it has all the comfort and space of an LMPV and the robustness and looks of an LSUV. The N7X is longer, wider and taller than today’s Mobilio and BR-V.

“The Honda N7X concept doesn’t point at any specific existing model. But the N7X is a picture of how a seven-seater model should be done,” he said, adding that the N7X was developed from studies conducted in Indonesia. Makes sense, as three-row people carriers dominate the Indonesian auto market.

The HPM main hinted that the next chapter of the N7X will be shown at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) scheduled for August. What do you think of this thinly-veiled “new BR-V”?



