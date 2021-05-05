In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 May 2021 11:01 am / Comments are Disabled

Shell is letting you earn up to 4x the BonusLink Points with its “Ekstra Ganjaran Setiap Hari” campaign, offering greater value every time you refuel at Shell. The more you pump, the more points you stand to earn, based on your points tier.

To participate, just spend RM50 or more on Shell FuelSave 95, Shell V-Power 97 or Shell V-Power Racing fuel in a single receipt. Each time you fill up, you’ll earn points multiplied by your current tier and move up to the next tier, up to a maximum of 4X.

What can you do with all those extra points, you ask? Well, you can redeem your favourite snacks or drinks at any Shell stations nationwide, from as low as 100 points. Now that’s great value!

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to your nearest Shell station from now until July 31, 2021 to fill up and earn your points now! Also, while you’re at Shell, why not try Shell FuelSave 95, designed to deliver extra kilometres and instant savings on every journey? For more information, visit the official Shell Malaysia website.

*Terms and conditions apply