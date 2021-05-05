In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 5 May 2021 3:58 pm / 0 comments

Sometimes, the best way to set an example is to walk your talk. In a show of commitment to its electric mobility ambitions, Porsche has announced, with immediate effect, that its managers who are entitled to a company car can now choose to drive the fully electric Taycan or other plug-in hybrid models.

It’s not a hard rule, of course, so the managers can still choose to drive the 911, for example. This is backed by the automaker’s ongoing development of synthetic fuels (eFuels), which will be ready for use (albeit in pilot phase) as early as 2022.

The new fleet will allow company car drivers to choose from five plug-in hybrid variants that are currently in the Cayenne and Panamera line-up, plus eight variants of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo. They will also receive a fuel card for their vehicle of choice, which in this case is a charging card.

As the take up rate for electrified Porsche models increases, the automaker will also expand its network of high-power charging stations. Six new DC charging stations are now operational in Zuffenhausen, allowing Porsche employees to charge their EVs at a rate of up to 350 kW. By 2025, Porsche hopes to have 7,500 additional fast-charging points globally.

An investment of over 15 billion euros (RM74.2 billion) will be spread until 2025 to grow Porsche’s electric mobility plans, digital transformation and sustainable production. It hopes that, by then, half of all Porsche models delivered globally will be electrified. That figure would grow to 80% by 2030, at which point the automaker’s entire value chain would be carbon-neutral.

Porsche board member for human resources, Andreas Haffner said: “Porsche would like to become the most sustainable brand for exclusive and sporty mobility. It is therefore logical for us to extend our electric offensive to include company cars and the employee leasing programme. With our employees as authentic ambassadors of electric mobility, we can contribute to even greater sustainability.”