By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2021 9:59 am

Volkswagen has announced that it will introduce the facelifted Tiguan Allspace on May 12, with pre-sales set to begin in the weeks after. The long-wheelbase SUV will receive a refresh just under a year after its standard-wheelbase sibling got its update in July 2020.

According to the German automaker, the Tiguan Allspace will see some changes to the exterior and gain new advanced technical features, the latter of which includes new control and assist systems, as well as a wider range of online-based services and functions thanks to the latest Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) system.

Of course, these updates will mimic those of the regular Tiguan, with the company clearly stating the Tiguan Allspace “received the same treatment” as the standard-wheelbase model. As such, expect a similar front-end that features a larger grille, new LED headlamps with DRLs that are reminiscent of the Golf Mk8, plus a revised tailgate with a redesigned light signature for the taillights.

Inside, expect a similar dashboard as before, save for the addition of touch-based controls on the steering wheel and climate control system. As mentioned earlier, the latest MIB3 system will also be present, likely offered with different screen sizes and joined by the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit.

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift

Other new items that made its way into the normal Tiguan include Travel Assist, which allows for partly automated driving within a speed range from zero to 210 km/h, utilising the adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist functions. Engine options should also be similar, although it isn’t known if there will be a performance-focused R variant for European markets.

As before, the Tiguan Allspace boasts a longer wheelbase of 2,791 mm compared to the regular model’s 2,681 mm. This allows for optional third-row seating (up to seven people) and more luggage space of up to 1,920 litres.

The long-wheelbase Tiguan is built at two different sites, with the model marketed as the Tiguan L in China being manufactured in Shanghai. Meanwhile, the model for the Americas and Europe (sold as the Tiguan Allspace there) will be made in Puebla, Mexico.