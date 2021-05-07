In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 7 May 2021 12:27 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has given the Tiguan Allspace another minor update for the 2021 model year, this time for the base Highline variant. The price tag remains unchanged at RM165,031 on-the-road without insurance or the sales and services tax (SST), inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and three-year, 45,000-km free maintenance package.

The changes to the 1.4 TSI Highline include new 18-inch Nizza alloy wheels that replace the previous Kingston units, while the LED taillights now come with a 3D effect similar to the higher-spec R-Line. Just like the range-topping variant, the Highline also gets USB-C ports below the climate control switchgear in place of USB-A ports previously.

The head unit remains an eight-inch Composition Media touchscreen that has now been updated with voice control and continues to come with App-Connect, allowing for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – the R-Line comes with the added benefit of wireless connectivity for both.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the Highline’s spec sheet remains the same as before, with standard items like LED headlamps (with LED DRLs), LED taillights, Vienna leather seats, 12-way powered driver’s seat, Climatronic three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, electronic parking brake with auto hold, auto lights/wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror, keyless entry with push start, a leather steering, paddle shifters, cruise control and an 11.7-inch Digital Cockpit.

Safety wise, there are six airbags, ESC, hill-hold control and a tyre pressure monitor. There’s also an electric tailgate and chrome roof rails. Under the bonnet, a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 150 PS (148 hp) from 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,500-3,500 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG wet dual-clutch gearbox, and the Highline has a fuel consumption rated at approximately 7.3 l/100 km.

As part of VPCM’s Raya-Raya campaign, the Tiguan Allspace Highline is being offered with a RM1,000 duit raya rebate along with RM3,500 eShowroom savings. Colour options include Silk Blue, Pure White, Pyrite Silver, Platinum Grey and Deep Black.