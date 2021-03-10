In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 10 March 2021 2:32 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Malaysia last year, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has been given a (very) mild 2021 model year update. Globally, the seven-seater has yet to receive the facelift that was recently given to the five-seater Tiguan, so the car you see here is still technically the latest model. However, there are some subtle technological upgrades that put it on par with the Arteon and facelifted Passat.

All models now come as standard with pill-shaped USB Type-C ports, replacing the previous rectangular Type-A ports below the climate control switchgear. However, only the higher-spec 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line gets the upgraded Discover Pro infotainment system, continuing to feature a 9.2-inch touchscreen and touch-sensitive volume, power, home and menu buttons.

The new-generation system features the same general interface design and gesture control function, although the home screen now has a second page for various vehicular functions and a favourites panel. Of more importance is Apple CarPlay connectivity, now operating wirelessly over Bluetooth. You’ll still need a cable for Android Auto, however.

On the outside, the only visual point of difference from the 2020 models are the black Volkswagen decals on the B-pillars. Beyond these minor changes, the Tiguan Allspace remains virtually identical, with the same engines and equipment count.

The 1.4 TSI Highline continues to feature LED head- and taillights, 18-inch Kingston alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an eight-inch Discover Media infotainment touchscreen with physical control knobs, eight speakers, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

As for the 2.0 TSI 4Motion, that receives the R-Line package, adding sportier front and rear bumper designs, body-coloured cladding, more intricate full-LED taillights and 19-inch Sebring alloys. Inside, you get a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sports seats, black headlining and alloy pedals and side sill plates. Also fitted are adaptive dampers, a powered passenger seat with memory and the aforementioned Discover Pro system.

The safety kit has also been retained and consists of six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control and ISOFIX second-row child seat anchors. Unfortunately, the Allspace still doesn’t come with driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, although a driver attention monitor is offered.

Also retained are the engines, starting with the 1.4 litre TSI turbo four-cylinder in the Highline, sending 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission. The 2.0 litre mill in the R-Line pushes out 220 PS and 350 Nm and is mated to a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive. The latter comes with several modes to suit the terrain, selectable via a centre console knob.

The updates come with a small price bump, the 1.4 TSI Highline being just RM30 more expensive at RM165,031. With the new infotainment system, the 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line is a little pricier, although it’s only to the tune of RM62; it now retails at RM209,637. Both prices are on the road without insurance or the sales and services tax (SST), inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.