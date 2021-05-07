In Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 May 2021 2:54 pm / 1 comment

If you’re thinking of sneaking across state borders during the upcoming Raya holidays while certain states like Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are under movement control order (MCO), forget about it. Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said highway users with a high toll charge and invalid reason for travel will be issued a compound and turned back, reports Malaysiakini.com.

“Sometimes there are those who exit the highway at various tolls to avoid being detected cross state lines. They have various tactics,” said Mior. He also said Perak police will be tightening 27 road blocks around the state to prevent unauthorised order crossings during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Asking for cooperation from the public, Mior said, “we will have checks at toll plazas, but we cannot check everyone, that would cause traffic congestion.” Instead, police would check the toll charges for random vehicles at the exit.

“For example, if there is a high toll charge from somewhere like Jalan Duta, we will stop the vehicle to issue a compound and the vehicle turned around, unless they have a permission letter. This is one strategy we will implement,” said Mior. During a monthly gathering at the Police Air Mobile training base, Mior also said the 15 Perak police headquarters receive up to 3,000 applications daily for permission to cross state borders.

“We evaluate each application thoroughly. We usually reject about 100 applications a day. Many applications are for cases of bereavement but this is found to be not the case. Funerals are permitted but only for close relatives while many applications are received for travel during weekends,” added Mior.