In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 7 May 2021 10:51 am / 4 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) sold 1,872 vehicles in April 2021, a monthly record for the company. This strengthens its hold on the number three spot in the non-national sales chart.

April’s record sales is on the back of MMM’s best ever quarter in a financial year, with 4,156 vehicles sold between January and March this year, MMM’s Q4 in FY 2020. That’s a 135% year-on-year increase versus Q4 FY 2019 (January to March 2020).

The Mitsubishi Xpander is still top of the non-national MPV segment and it contributed 982 units, or 52% of MMM’s April sales. The company has collected over 10,000 bookings for the Xpander since its November 2020 launch, and MMM has since delivered 3,800 units of the seven-seat, SUV-flavoured MPV.

“We are very pleased that Xpander sales remain healthy and its demand is ahead of the number of units supplied. Despite the challenges we are facing with the recently announced MCO or even with the CMCO prior to MCO, we are continuing our best efforts to meet the strong demand by increasing our production capacity while maintaining a high level of product quality,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

The Triton has been the mainstay for MMM over the years, and the pick-up truck found 680 owners in April, including 142 units of the recently-launched range-topping Triton Athlete. Mitsubishi’s share in the pick-up truck segment, which has been very busy with new launches of late, is close to 20%.

“Although there was a decline in many economic sectors and the environmental sentiments starts to take a toll on people caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are relieved to see our sales remain optimistic and constantly moving towards a positive direction. We are aware that a large number of customers aim to purchase their cars before the SST exemption expires by end of June. Despite supply constraints, Mitsubishi is working our best to meet expectations,” Shinnishi added.

