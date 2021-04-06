In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 6 April 2021 4:34 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has achieved its best ever sales in a financial year’s quarter with 4,156 vehicles sold between January and March 2021, which is MMM’s Q4 in FY 2020. That’s a 135% year-on-year increase versus Q4 FY 2019 (January to March 2020). In this quarter, Mitsubishi was No.3 in non-national brand sales for three consecutive months.

The company also announced a 51% jump in sales to 11,554 units in FY20 (April 2020 to March 2021), which ended on March 31, 2021. The sales achievement is attributed to the Mitsubishi Xpander. Introduced in November 2020, MMM has collected over 9,300 bookings for the locally-assembled seven-seater, and has since delivered 2,742 units.

“Due to the overwhelming positive response for the new Xpander, we are progressing to increase our production volume to cater for higher production capacity to fulfil all booking demands,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, MMM’s CEO.

The Triton pick-up truck, MMM’s bread and butter volume seller over the years, saw gains of 32% in FY20, with 7,568 units delivered.

“Despite the challenging market situation, MMM closed FY20 on a high with the main drivers for volume growth – the Triton pick-up truck and the new Xpander seven-seater crossover. Back by our committed dealers, we have expanded our sales outlets to Temerloh, Kuala Selangor and Petaling Jaya last financial year, and more than 60% of our dealers have upgraded their outlets for a better customer experience. For FY21, we will continue to expand our dealer network in order to serve our customers better in terms of sales and after sales,” Shinnishi added.

The MMM chief also highlighted the company’s digitalisation efforts such as Test Drive 2U, the Mitsubishi Connect app, as well as the brand’s new online showroom.