In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 29 September 2020 11:33 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has launched its second new 3S centre in a month. Following the opening of its Temerloh 3S centre two weeks ago, the company has introduced another 3S facility, this time in Petaling Jaya.

The new outlet, which is operated by authorised dealer Ingress Motors Centre (IMC), is located at No. 13, Jalan 225, Section 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya. It’s IMC’s fourth Mitsubishi facility in the Klang Valley, the other three being located in Puchong, Bangi and Shah Alam.

The facility, which is dressed with Mitsubishi Motors’ new corporate image, has a built-up area of 34,000 sq.ft and features a showroom that can display up to four vehicles as well as a customer lounge with WiFi. Its service centre comes with a fully-equipped workshop with 12 service bays.

“Congratulations to Ingress Motors Centre for opening another Mitsubishi Motors showroom here in Petaling Jaya. MMM and IMC have been business partners since 2013 and within seven years IMC has establish four out of 14 MMM showrooms within Klang Valley. This goes to show IMC’s commitment to further strengthen the Mitsubishi’s brand presence in Malaysia,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“As we work together towards introducing the new Xpander to the Malaysian market very soon, the opening of this new showroom is in line with putting our customers at the forefront and as our utmost priority. It is our aim to serve our customers better in terms of sales and after sales in the central region,” he added.

With the opening of the new PJ facility, MMM now has 52 showrooms (out of which 46 are 3S centres) and 52 service outlets throughout Malaysia. The newest facility was factored into the total count in the announcement of the opening of the Temerloh outlet. The company also announced its migration to a new parts warehouse in Shah Alam this month, to meet with increasing after-sales demand.