In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 21 September 2020 5:42 pm / 0 comments

There’s a new Mitsubishi Motors 3S centre in Temerloh, and it’s operated by authorised dealer Auto Raya Timur. The new facility is located at Lot 9301 & 9297, Batu Tiga, Jalan Mentakab.

With the new Mitsubishi Motors corporate image, the 11,000 sq.ft. dealership in the Pahang town has a customer lounge with WiFi and a display area for up to three vehicles. The service centre comes with a fully-equipped workshop with six service bays.

“I would like to congratulate Auto Raya Timur, for successfully launching its first showroom here in Temerloh. As Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) progressively work towards introducing the new Mitsubishi Xpander here in Malaysia, this new showroom represents our commitment to put customers as a priority, including providing them with a comfortable sales and after-sales experience when they visit our showrooms,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

With Temerloh onboard, the brand now has 52 showrooms (out of which 46 are 3S centres) and 52 service outlets throughout Malaysia.

MMM is gearing up for the launch of the Xpander seven-seater, which will be CKD locally assembled. Here’s what you can expect from the Perodua Aruz and Honda BR-V rival with the Dynamic Shield face. Click the link for details and a walk-around video of the newcomer. Just around the corner now.