By Mick Chan / 7 May 2021 6:22 pm

Almost three years on from the debut of the Kia ProCeed comes the emergence of development cars for the shooting brake’s upcoming facelift, pictured here partially concealed and expected to debut in the second half of this year.

Through the covers we can see that the exterior changes will be applied to grille, which is now deeper, and the headlamps have a revised DRL arrangement. Changes can also be expected for the front bumper, and here we can see the application of the new Kia logo on its wheels, which will also be redesigned for this facelift.

As par for the facelift course, changes are expected on the rear end of the ProCeed as well, likely with revised tail lamps and tailgate. In terms of powertrain, the ProCeed range will likely be outfitted with a line of engines that includes mild hybrid technology, as featured in the facelifted Hyundai i30 range.

For reference, powertrains with mild hybrid electrification for the facelifted i30 include the 1.0 litre T-GDI turbo petrol engine, which in the Hyundai is paired with a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), as well as a 160 PS 1.5 litre T-GDI engine paired with either the six-speed iMT or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.