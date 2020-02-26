In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 26 February 2020 11:23 am / 1 comment

Hyundai has released images and details of the i30 facelift ahead of its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The C-segment Volkswagen Golf-fighting hatchback and its wingmen get a bold new face, new connectivity features and a 48-volt mild hybrid option. The previous update was in late 2018.

This is quite a big and obvious facelift, starring a wider grille with an accentuated 3D pattern for a wider-looking stance. New, slimmer headlamps with optional multifaceted reflector (MFR) LED technology and new V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs) also play their part. The look is in-line with the all-new i20 that was revealed last week, but not quite as one-piece-mask as the smaller car.

At the rear, the i30 five-door hatch gets a new bumper design that also improves aerodynamic performance. The LED rear combination lamps have a V-shape signature to match the front DRLs. New diamond-cut 16- or 17-inch alloys round off the changes.

Previously an option for the hatchback and fastback, the sporty N Line trim level – inspired by the actual i30 N – is now also available on the wagon. All the images here are of the N Line in the new Sunset Red colour. Dark Night and Silky Bronze are the other two new colours for the whole range, in addition to six existing colours.

Redesigned, N Line looks sportier now with a larger lower central grille that dominates the bumper. The side openings feature floating wings which improve aerodynamics. There’s also a slim silver lip and the N Line badge on the grille.

The new N Line rear bumper centres on the wide diffuser, while the repositioned fog lights focus the visual centre of gravity closer to the ground. The revamped trim comes with new 17- or 18-inch wheels that “expresses speed even when standing still,” contributing to a profile that’s “full of motion”.

In addition, the N Line Hatchback and Fastback features tuning updates for suspension and steering in combination with the 1.5 T-GDi (160 PS) and 1.6 diesel (136 PS) engines for a more dynamic ride.

Inside, design changes are limited to the air vents, which are described as more refined and modern. Three new interior accent colours have been added: Pewter Gray, Ebony Brown and Charcoal Gray. Previously one could only have black. The seats can be covered in cloth, leather or a combination of both for a total of eight possible options. The N Line car seen here gets orange stitching and N logos on the gear knob and steering wheel.

The i30 facelift gets a new seven-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen. It has full compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and there will be wireless phone mirroring and charging. There’s also Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car services, of which a five-year free subscription is free if one opts for navigation.

The Hyundai SmartSense safety package has been improved. Lane Following Assist automatically adjusts steering to help keep the vehicle centred in its lane. The Rear Collision-avoidance Assist system can activate the brakes to avoid a collision when the car is in reverse. Also new to the i30 is Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, which warns the driver when the car ahead starts moving and they don’t, like Perodua’s Front Departure Alert.

The rear Blind Spot Detection system has received an upgrade. Now, with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, it can activate the engine brake in order to avoid a collision. Front Collision-Avoidance Assistance has been improved to recognise bicycles on the road. Also new to the i30, the eCall feature automatically contacts emergency services in the event that the airbag sensors are triggered.

FCA with pedestrian detection, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning and Lane Keeping Assist continue as they are.

Lastly, there’s an enhanced powertrain line-up, which is very wide. To start, there’s a new 1.5 litre NA petrol engine with dual port injection and 110 PS, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0 litre T-GDI turbo with 120 PS is now paired to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, in addition to the previous 6MT. This engine can also be had with 48-volt mild hybrid tech, paired to a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).

iMT decouples the engine from the transmission after the driver releases the accelerator. This allows the car to enter into two possible levels of coasting, depending on the conditions. With the first level, the engine is idling. With the second level, the engine is additionally temporarily turned off to save even more fuel. The hybrid option is also available with a seven-speed DCT.

In the diesel camp, the entry engine is a 1.6L with 115 PS and a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT. The 1.6L with 136 PS now comes standard with a 48V mild hybrid system. Gearbox options are the six-speed iMT or a 7DCT. At the top of the range is the new 1.5 litre T-GDI engine with 160 PS, also with mild hybrid tech and a choice of iMT or DCT.

