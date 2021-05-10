In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Husqvarna, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 May 2021 4:43 pm / 1 comment

After the release of the E-Pilen Concept electric motorcycle, Swedish motorcycle maker Husqvarna Motorcycle has shown the Husqvarna Vektorr Concept electric scooter (e-scooter). Following in the same vein as the E-Pilen, the Vektorr is designed for urban mobility requirements, notably the urban commuter.

Coming in a stylish Swedish modern design with hints of the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen motorcycles in the body work, the Vektorr is targeted at daily commuters needing a compact personal mobility solution. Husqvarna says the Vektorr is operated like a normal scooter, which means a twist grip throttle and left and right brakes on the handlebars.

As a concept, precious few details have been released, save that the Vektorr has a top speed of 45 km/h with range of up to 45 km. This is in keeping with specifications for most electric scooters in the market today that are meant for urban use.

From press photographs, the Vektorr comes with a hydraulic disc brake on the front wheel and a mechanical drum brake at the back. The 8 kW electric motor appears to be hub-mounted on the rear wheel, with suspension using single shock absorbers front and rear.

The Vektorr joins the Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept electric motorcycle (e-bike), released in April 2021. The E-Pilen is equipped with an 8 kW electric motor with a claimed 100 km of range. Also in Husqvarna’s range of electric mobility solutions is the Bltz Concept electric stand-up scooter, which has a top speed of 20 km/h, and a range of 40 km, designed for last mile mobility solutions and short personal trips in the city.