In Cars, Honda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 10 May 2021 6:40 pm / 0 comments

Unless you have been living off the grid, you would have, by now at least, least seen official photos of the all-new, 11th-generation Honda Civic. The big news is the full redesign, which has really stirred the pot this time around. We’re sure you’ve already formed your thoughts on the C-segment sedan already, but there’s really more than what meets the eye. So, let’s dive right into it and check out the new Civic in greater detail.

Now, the outgoing Civic FC was the breakout star of the C-segment market when it broke cover at the end of 2015. The hype it generated was unreal, and it is still very much loved to this day. It was like the Civic FD all over again, and the unveiling of the 11th-gen model seems to bring back some of those forgotten memories of the FB. Odd number curse? Maybe, maybe not.

In any case, Honda is clearly pushing the limits of its Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum design philosophy here. In terms of styling, the Civic is deliberately made to look more matured, looking almost like a mini Accord, with a more rounded nose and less aggressive fascia.

The LED reflector headlights are longer and the intakes are bigger, plus the side mirrors are now mounted on the doors. The most obvious change is evident when viewed from the side. By shifting the A-pillars back by nearly two inches, the bonnet now looks longer, and the Civic’s fastback proportions appear to be more pronounced. A lot of the volume has been moved backwards, and the little kink along the bottom of the rear quarter window is identical to the Accord.

At the back, there’s an integrated ducktail spoiler, but again, the overall design approach here feels a lot safer than what we saw with the Civic FC. The tail lights get this L-shaped graphics, and this motif is also seen in the LED DRLs up front.

This being an all-new model, Honda stretched the Civic by 33 mm, so it is nearly 4.7 metres-long. Most of that extra length went into the wheelbase, so expect the already spacious cabin to be roomier than before. The width and height are unchanged.

Inside, Honda tidied up the dashboard so the air conditioning vents sit in a single straight line, hidden behind a strip of honeycomb mesh. Depending on the market, the freestanding display is available in either seven or nine inches in size, and it now sits on top of the dash. There’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, of course, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system can be had in the most expensive variant, which is a first for the Civic.

Also a first here is the 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Again, this is only for more expensive variants, so cheaper models will make do with a smaller seven-inch display with an analogue speedometer. The dash looks really good from the photos, so we can’t wait to see it in person.

Honda said some of the key touch points like the HVAC dials are made from higher quality materials, and the switchgears supposedly offer better tactility. There’s also a Qi wireless smartphone charging tray, some USB ports, electronic parking brake and drive mode switches in the new centre console.

In terms of engines, the familiar 1.5 litre turbocharged engine is carried over, but makes more power than before. Output is now 180 hp and 240 Nm, which is 6 hp and 20 Nm more. Other markets will get a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 158 hp and 187 Nm, but it remains to be seen the existing 1.8 litre mill will continue to be offered.

A continuously variable transmission is paired together with the engine, and it too has been enhanced to provide better performance. The chassis and suspension are uprated to provide a better driving feel, and the track is widened for better stability as well. Honda said NVH levels are reduced as well, so you’re looking at a Civic that has been improved on almost every level.

So, what do you think of the Civic? Do you like the more matured design? Is it an improvement over the FC that’s currently on sale? Whichever side you’re on, note that there is a possibility that the new Civic will be introduced in Malaysia by this year, as hinted by Honda Malaysia president and COO Sarly Adle Sarkum.