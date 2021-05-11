In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 11 May 2021 10:53 am / 0 comments

The Bentley Flying Spur has been given an update for the 2022 model year. There’s now more tech and comfort as standard on the “world’s finest four-door sedan”, along with new and contemporary interior veneer choices and a new Cambrian Grey exterior paint. Just like green for watches, this kind of grey is now trending and it takes the standard paint palette to 63 colours.

City Specification consolidates various optional features and becomes part of the standard equipment for MY 2022. These features include traffic sign recognition, hands free boot opening, extended safeguard features, top view camera, welcome lighting and automatic dimming mirrors and an air ioniser.

Onboard air ionisers emit negatively charged particles from the central air con vents, enhancing cabin air purity and customer wellness. These create a static charge around pollutants such as dust or allergens in the air, which in turn cause them to stick to the nearest surface. The result is to remove such contaminants from the air that the occupants breathe.

For trim, there’s now the option of open-pore veneer, which is finished with an ultra-thin matte lacquer solely for protection. Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Burr Walnut and Koa veneers are all available in an open-pore finish.

Selected from “only the very best, most figured stock available”, open-pore veneer is painted with just three ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness. By comparison, Bentley’s traditional high gloss lacquer coating is 0.5 mm thick and has a glossy, smooth finish.

Each layer is applied by hand and sanded between applications, ensuring the lacquer sticks to the natural grooves of the wood. The resulting finish is wax-like and perfectly highlights the authentic, natural colour and texture of the wood species. This delicate technique ensures customers can actually feel the texture of the wood. The variation in colour and grain of different cuts mean that each is also slightly different, offering a truly unique interior.

The third-generation Flying Spur is available in 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 form, or with a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 – the 333 km/h former landed in Malaysia early last year while the V8 arrived last month. Click on the links for more on Bentley’s sporty limo, and check out our gallery-commentary tracking all three generations of the Flying Spur.

GALLERY: Bentley Flying Spur W12