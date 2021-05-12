In Cars, Geely, International News / By Danny Tan / 12 May 2021 10:49 am / 0 comments

Geely Automobile Holding Limited has announced that it sold 100,331 units in April 2021, including sales of Lynk & Co cars.

While this is around 5% lower compared to the same month in 2020, it’s about the same level as March 2021. Of the 100k April total, 3,787 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The group’s export volume was up by approximately 96% year-on-year to 8,578 units last month. Sales in Geely’s home market of China was 91,753 units, down by around 9% year-on-year.

However, cumulative sales for the first four months of 2021 was 433,907 units, an increase of approximately 39% from the same period last year. This is equivalent to 28% of the group’s full year 2021 sales target of 1.53 million units.

Geely Auto Group’s SUV range is its top category; with 58,897 units sold in April, SUVs beat sedans, but with 41,115 units sold, the traditional three-box shape still has a substantial market in China. They only sold 319 MPVs, though. Lynk & Co contributed 19,021 units to the total, which is up by around 87% year-on-year.

The Hangzhou-based carmaker recently launched the Koi and Blazing Love variants of its futuristically-styled Icon SUV. Geely also gave its flagship SUV, the Xingyue L, a debut at the Auto Shanghai show last month.

GALLERY: Geely Xingyue L