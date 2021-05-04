In Cars, Geely, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 4 May 2021 9:55 am / 0 comments

The futuristically-styled Geely Icon has entered its second year on the market, and to keep the compact SUV fresh, the Chinese carmaker has added two new spring-themed special edition models. The two new variants are the Koi and the amusingly-named Blazing Love, based on the range-topping i9 mild hybrid.

Contrary to what the moniker might suggest, it’s the latter that has the more subdued colour scheme, sporting a bluish-grey body and black roof. To spice it up, the Blazing Love gets a turquoise stripe on the Expanding Cosmos grille and orange striping on the front fenders and doors.

The car also receives matching orange highlights on the front air intakes, window trim, side sills and standard-fit 19-inch alloy wheels. The grey-and-orange theme continues inside on the dashboard, door cards, front armrest and seats, the latter also embellished with blue striping and Icon embroidery. Even the gearlever and centre cupholders are finished in orange trim.

Geely Icon Koi (left), Blazing Love (right)

By contrast, the Koi model is painted bright red with a white roof to mimic the namesake fish, with the air intakes and side sills instead getting silver highlights. But it’s on the inside where the car really shows its extroverted side, with searing red leather everywhere – even on the steering wheel rim. There’s also gold seat embroidery and an embossed gearknob designed to look like a traditional Chinese seal, both wishing the driver good luck, happiness, prosperity and success.

Both models come fully equipped and include driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability and even a driverless remote parking assistant. Power comes from a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 174 hp and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a 13 hp/45 Nm 48-volt mild hybrid system to deliver a total of 188 hp and 300 Nm during short periods.

Sitting at the top of the Icon range in China, the Blazing Love and Koi models are both priced at 132,021 yuan (RM83,700). At the other end of the spectrum is a new base i5 pure petrol variant that utilises a six-speed Aisin automatic gearbox instead of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission on other models.

In terms of equipment, it gets halogen headlights instead of LEDs and smaller 17-inch alloys; it also loses out on items such as keyless entry and the aforementioned driver assists. You also only get two airbags instead of six on the others, but the price does drop to 99,800 yuan (RM63,300) as a result.