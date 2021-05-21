In Brabus, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 May 2021 1:08 pm / 0 comments

Making its debut alongside the top Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 S-based Brabus 800 is another Brabus 800, but one based on the V167 GLE 63 S. Modifications to the engine are identical, so it gets two larger turbochargers and a special engine control module to raise output by 188 hp and 150 Nm.

That’s right, the 4.0 litre AMG V8 engine now makes 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, up from the factory tune of 604 hp and 850 Nm. The zero to 100 km/h sprint is done in 3.4 seconds (0.4 seconds quicker than stock), and the SUV will max out at an electronically limited top speed of 280 km/h. The engine upgrade kit comes with a three-year or 100,000 km Brabus warranty.

Both Brabus 800 models share the same custom Airmatic module that lowers ride height by 25 mm, and the GLE you see here is fitted with 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” alloys, wrapped with 295/30 profile tyres. If those wheels are too big for your liking, you can opt to downsize to 21-, 22- or 23-inch sets.

Unique design treatments here include a raft of carbon-fibre add-ons, such as the front grille with red stripes, front bumper accents, lower front lip, wheel overfenders, and the full rear diffuser kit. The diffuser pairs with Brabus’ quad 90-mm exhaust pipes that are available either in titanium or carbon-fibre, whereas the rear spoiler finishes off the look.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted with the same Brabus flair, which is to say, lots of strong contrasting elements like the red leather seats and steering wheel. The hide is perforated for breathability, and the head restraints feature Brabus embroidery in red. Customers can choose their colour preference and material, of course.

Other interior accessories include aluminium door lock pins, stainless steel scuff plates with backlit Brabus logo (colour synchronises with the ambient lighting), aluminium paddle shifters, and custom Brabus carpeting with red piping. Brabus is currently taking orders for the car, so you can either choose to buy the 800 outright, or have them convert your existing GLE 63 S.