In International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 May 2021 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Coming in as next year’s model for the US market, the 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 is an adventure style scooter from the Iwata, Japan firm. The Zuma 125 is also sold in other markets such as Taiwan, where it is known as the BWS 125.

Coming with a floorboard like normal scooters – the Honda ADV150 (RM11,999 in Malaysia) is more of a step-over design – the Zuma 125 is differentiated by the use of asymmetrically-sized headlights, much like the adventure rally bikes it takes its design from. Adventure styling follows in the sharp nosed fender, and the space above the headlights can be used for storage with installation of the optional accessory rack.

Heavy duty block pattern tyres are used for that off-road style while suspension gives 81 mm of travel in front from the telescopic forks while the twin rear shock absorbers allow the rear to move 78 mm up-and-down. Wheel sizing is 12-inches front and rear shod in 120/70 and 130/70 size rubber front and rear with stopping done by single hydraulic discs.

This compares to the Honda ADV150 which uses a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel and has 130 mm front and 120 mm rear wheel travel. Motive power comes from a single-cylinder, 125 cc, SOHC mill fed by EFI with final drive using a belt mated to a CVT gearbox while fuel for the Zuma 125 is carried in a 6.1-litre tank and the whole affair weighs in at 128 kg.

Road-going sensibilities are catered for with a storage compartment under the seat that can accommodate a full-face helmet, USB charger, centre stand and a chassis designed for easy handling with set height set at 785 mm. In the US, the 20222 Yamaha Zuma 125 retails at 3,699 USD (RM15,308) and there are two colours on offer – blue and matte black.