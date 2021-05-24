In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 24 May 2021 10:28 am / 0 comments

During the virtual launch of the facelifted Hyundai Kona last month, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) teased the sportier N Line version of the B-segment SUV. The company has now re-released the video on its Facebook page and confirmed that the car is coming to Malaysia soon.

As before, the company has offered up no details of the N Line, but we do know it will sit at the top of the Kona lineup, currently composed of the 2.0 and 2.0 Active variants. For the uninitiated, N Line is to Hyundai what M Sport is to BMW, so it’s more of an appearance package rather than a full-fledged N model (which HSDM has already said isn’t coming to Malaysia).

Changes over the standard Kona include a new, more aggressive front fascia with larger air intakes, a silver front splitter and bumper corner fins, plus triple fake inlets above the grille. The grille itself features Y-shaped inserts reminiscent of recent N models, while the intakes get a unique honeycomb mesh.

The N Line also gets sharper side skirts and a revised rear bumper with a large diffuser-like insert, dual visible exhaust pipes, fake corner vents and fins that are said to improve airflow detachment. The body mouldings around the car have been painted in body colour for a cleaner look. Rounding off the exterior changes are the unique turbine-style 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the N Line is differentiated from the standard car through red seat stitching, metal pedals, an upright gearknob with red striping and N logos on the steering wheel, gearknob and seats. Black cloth, leather and suede upholstery options are available, although it’s still unclear which one we’ll get.

No mechanical revisions here, but the N Line should get the range-topping 1.6 litre turbocharged and direct-injected petrol engine to differentiate it from the 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated models. For the facelift, the revised mill, now called the Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi, gets a new Continuous Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) system and a significant boost in power.

How big a boost? You’re looking at an extra 21 PS, bringing the final figure to a hot hatch-rivalling 198 PS at 6,000 rpm. Peak torque holds steady at 265 Nm, made from 1,800 to 4,500 rpm – which is why the Kona gets to 100 km/h in exactly the same time as before (7.7 seconds) despite the extra power. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission remains the sole gearbox option for this engine.

In terms of pricing, the N Line is likely command a slight premium over the standard models, including the previous 1.6 Turbo variant which retailed at RM151,888. Expect the car to come with some additional kit to justify the higher price – a larger infotainment touchscreen and adaptive cruise control, perhaps?