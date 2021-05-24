In Cars, Local News, Motorsports / By Jonathan Lee / 24 May 2021 6:22 pm / 0 comments

In case you haven’t heard, sim racing is now an Olympic sport, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) holding the Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event in partnership with FIA and Polyphony Digital. The latter is, of course, the developer behind the Gran Turismo series and the event takes place in the latest esports-focused instalment, Gran Turismo Sport. Who says playing video games is a waste of time?

The global online qualification time trial, held at the fictional Tokyo Expressway South Inner Loop since May 13, concluded yesterday – and Malaysians have something to cheer about. The country placed fourth in Asia, with the fastest time set by Taj Aiman who, incidentally, was a previous champion of our very own MSF CyberTurismo series. Congratulations, Taj!

Taj’s time of 1 minute 55.437 seconds was enough to put him 54th in the global standings, less than four tenths of a second behind the absolute fastest time of 1 minute 55.046, set by Italian Valerio Gallo. More importantly, Taj is one of the top 16 drivers who will progress to the World Final on June 23, Olympics Day, where he will have a shot at earning a gold medal for Malaysia!

Motorsport is one of five sports (which also include baseball, cycling, rowing and sailing) included in the Olympic Virtual Series, a partnership between IOC and five International Sports Federations and gaming publishers. The series is meant to promote participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender or athletic abilities, as well as to drum up anticipation for the Tokyo Olympics happening this year.