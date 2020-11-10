In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 10 November 2020 3:12 pm / 1 comment

With Gran Turismo 7 having already been revealed for the PlayStation 5, you could be forgiven for thinking that support for the current entry in the racing simulator series, Gran Turismo Sport, is on its last legs. That’s especially true given the dearth of new content for the PlayStation 4 title this year.

However, players are being given one last reason to fire the game up this Friday. That’s when Update 1.62 arrives, bringing what is possibly the most hyped car to go on sale in the past decade – the Toyota GR Yaris. The all-wheel-drive pocket rocket is the latest T-badged performance car to make an exclusive appearance in GT Sport, a list that also includes the GR Supra.

As you’d expect, the GR Yaris is coming in full-fat RZ trim, meaning that it has the G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbo three-cylinder producing 272 PS at 6,500 rpm and 370 Nm from 3,000 to 4,600 rpm, along with a six-speed manual gearbox and all-wheel drive. The High Performance variant adds several performance-enhancing goodies, including 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels and Torsen limited-slip differentials front and rear.

The arrival of the GR Yaris will coincide with a global time trial event, held at the fictional Sardegna – Windmills track, though there’s no indication whether there will be any prizes.

GALLERY: Toyota GR Yaris