In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 24 May 2021 3:32 pm / 0 comments

Just last month, Mercedes-Benz revealed its new electric flagship, the EQS. Shortly afterwards, our spy photographers gave us the first images of the AMG version on its way to being put to its paces at the Nürburgring, and now the high-performance, zero-emissions luxury sedan has reappeared to the Green Hell with a bit less camouflage on than before.

Stripped of most of the disguise on the front and rear ends, we can see that the Affalterbach model, while sportier than the regular EQS, doesn’t come with the usual exterior upgrades. In fact, to all intents and purposes, this prototype is all but identical to the AMG Line-equipped car shown in April.

The front chrome-trimmed A-wing, rear diffuser and bootlid spoiler are as per the standard EQS, although the closed-off front grille remains covered – hinting at different graphics to denote the fettled car. The large multi-spoke alloy wheels also have a unique design and hide large carbon ceramic brakes, indicated by the gold front callipers poking out between the spokes.

The lack of aggressive styling cues belie the serious performance reportedly on offer. Last we heard, the AMG model will have at least one motor on each axle to provide all-wheel drive and deliver an astonishing 761 PS – well above the EQS 580’s 523 PS. This level of power will almost certainly be reserved for the top EQS 63, the name of which has apparently been trademarked along with EQS 53 and EQS 43.

Expect some unique touches for the luxurious interior (which is dominated by the optional full-width Hyperscreen display) and an uprated chassis to handle the extra power, including a lower ride height. The AMG EQS should arrive sometime at the end of the year or in early 2022, according to reports.