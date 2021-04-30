In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 30 April 2021 4:54 pm / 0 comments

With the debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQS fully electric flagship sedan taken place two weeks ago, a high-performance AMG variant has emerged as a development unit near the Nurburgring in Germany.

As with internal combustion vehicles sighted in their development phases, the application of camouflage foil suggests areas where exterior revisions will be made for the production vehicle, which in the case of the AMG-fettled EQS, will be on the front bumper, grille, sills, doors, bootlid and rear bumper.

Viewed in profile, the AMG EQS reveals ceramic brake discs with AMG-branded calipers in gold, and the production model will likely have a lowered ride height relative to the standard variants. This can be expected to carry on with AMG tradition in being a more aggressive interpretation of the AMG Line exterior on the regular EQS.

Set to be the top of the EQS performance ladder, the AMG variant has been said to pack 761 PS, or 238 PS more than that produced by the twin-motor EQS 580 variant with 523 PS and 855 Nm of torque; the more modest variant is the EQS 450+ with 333 PS and 568 Nm of torque. With the considerable boost in output, the AMG EQS can be expected to improve significantly on the EQS 580’s 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds.

This could be joined by a range of several AMG EQS variants, with trademarks such as EQS 53 and EQS 63 having been trademarked, according to our spy photographer source. If Mercedes-AMG tradition is followed for the EQS, the AMG variant is likely to receive AMG-specific interior trim, though as a flagship, this would be no less luxurious despite its performance slant.

A debut later this year or early in 2022 is expected for the Mercedes-AMG EQS, according to our sources.