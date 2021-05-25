In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 25 May 2021 11:41 am / 3 comments

Prasarana, the operator of Rapid KL trains and buses, will be making a payment of RM1,000 to each of the 213 passengers who were injured in the LRT Kelana Jaya Line accident yesterday night.

According to Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, the bantuan khas will be offered to all individuals no matter the level of injury they suffered. “Besides that, we will also offer help to those who were hospitalised by paying for the medical bill, follow up treatment and more, from the day of hospitalisation till recovery,” he added.

“God willing, we will offer medical support to all of them, 64 of them,” he told the media in a press conference in KL today, reported by Astro Awani. He added that the total sum of the bantuan khas will depend on each case.

Tajuddin also said that Prasarana will offer assistance to those who will lose income due to the accident. “We are very concerned with the welfare of their families, those who have many children. We will assist their livelihood until they can return to work normally,” he said.

In yesterday night’s incident, an LRT Kelana Jaya train with passengers collided with an empty one that was on a test run. The accident happened at an underground section between KLCC and Kampung Baru stations. 213 passengers were injured, 47 of those seriously. Investigations are ongoing.

The LRT Kelana Jaya Line resumed operations at 6am this morning, with trains running on a single track and supported by feeder buses on the affected stretch. Prasarana says that it expects the service to recover fully in three days after cleaning and recovery work. The company is currently cataloguing and making an inventory of the belongings that were left behind in the accident last night. Affected passengers can contact the company’s crisis hotline at 014-7371330 or recovery2021@prasarana.com.my.