In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 25 May 2021 10:49 am / 1 comment

Following yesterday night’s accident in which 213 passengers were injured, 47 of those seriously, the LRT Kelana Jaya Line has been operating as usual since 6am this morning, with trains running on a single track and supported by feeder buses on the affected stretch.

According to Prasarana, which operates Rapid KL trains and buses, there will be longer waits – the train interval will be 10 minutes for peak hours (7am-9am, 5pm-7pm) and 30 minutes outside of peak hours. This is also due to the tightened MCO 3.0 – which calls for public transport to have a 50% reduction in capacity – that starts today.

As the section of the track between Damai and Pasar Seni will be closed (southbound from Gombak), five double decker feeder buses are plying the route between Ampang Park and Pasar Seni stations during peak hours. These free buses have intervals of 15 to 20 minutes and will bring passengers to any station between Pasar Seni and Ampang Park.

Prasarana says that it expects the LRT Kelana Jaya Line service to recover fully in three days time after cleaning and recovery work. The company will also be doing sanitisation work at the KLCC station and its surroundings.

Yesterday night, the first LRT crash in the country involved a train with passengers colliding with an empty one that was on a test run. The accident happened at an underground section between KLCC and Kampung Baru stations. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Prasarana is cataloguing and making an inventory of the belongings that passengers left behind in the accident last night. Affected passengers can contact the company’s crisis hotline at 014-7371330 or recovery2021@prasarana.com.my.