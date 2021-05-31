In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Rimac / By Gerard Lye / 31 May 2021 11:05 am / 0 comments

Croatian carmaker Rimac will finally unveil the production version of its second model – the C_Two – on June 1, more than three years after the all-electric two-seater was announced at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The company originally planned for an introduction at last year’s Geneva Motor Show, although the global pandemic resulted in that being delayed. The health crisis also resulted in the construction of a new production line for the EV being pushed back, further delaying the model.

In a teaser video posted on Rimac’s public pages, the C_Two is said to come with “more extreme performance, a new official name, immersive features, extraordinary technology, and exceptional engineering in its final form.”

The second bit is a clear indicator that the C_Two will get a proper name rather than being a shortened take on “Concept Two” – its first car was the Concept One. However, we’ll have to wait until June 1 to find out what the company decided upon after plenty of time to deliberate.

Final powertrain details will also be provided then, so we’ll see if the production-spec C_Two will come close to the prototype’s 1,914 PS (1,888 hp or 1,408 kW) and 2,300 Nm of torque. The car is equipped with four electric motors driving each individual wheel, and is claimed to take 1.97 seconds to sprint from 0-100 km/h and hit a top speed of 412 km/h. A range of up to 650 km was also touted for the prototype previously.

