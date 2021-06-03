In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 3 June 2021 8:26 pm / 0 comments

It’s been quite a while since Lexus Malaysia launched the LM 350 and LC 500 Convertible – the luxury minivan debuted in April, whereas the droptop grand tourer was introduced way back in November last year. Back when they were launched, both cars were given prices that included the full sales and service tax (SST) because their deliveries were due to start after the rebate was supposed to be lifted.

Now that the government has extended the SST exemption for a second time to the end of the year, the Japanese luxury brand has released new prices that include the 50% rebate. The savings are significant – RM41,487 for the LM 350 and RM47,185 for the LC 500 Convertible.

Mind you, even with those hefty discounts, the cars are not exactly cheap. The LM 350 now retails at RM1,106,513 on-the-road without insurance, while the LC 500 Convertible still costs a hefty RM1,302,815. You do at least get a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as part of the purchase, with the Convertible also getting a new five-year/100,000 free service package.

Otherwise the specs are the same as before. The LM 350 is offered in four-seater form, powered by a 2GR-FKS 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated V6 with 296 hp and 361 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The LC 500 Convertible, on the other hand, derives its sonorous 2UR-GSE 5.0 litre naturally-aspirated V8 from the coupé, sending 470 hp and 540 Nm to the rear wheels through a ten-speed auto.

GALLERY: Lexus LM 350 in Malaysia