Danny Tan / 8 June 2021 11:44 am

Click to enlarge

Lexus has released more teaser images of the next-generation NX. Lexus USA mentions June 11, 11pm EDT as the global reveal time. EDT is Eastern Daylight Time in the US, covering New York and eastern states. That’s 12pm on June 12, Japan time. We’re one hour behind Japan, so it’s 11am on June 12 for us.

Following last week’s glimpse of the new NX’s rear end – where we saw the LED light strip and the new Lexus logotype that replaces the rear L mark, as seen on the LF-Z Electrified concept – the premium brand has released two more teaser images. One shows the silhouette of the NX, which does nothing much but to confirm that the car in question is an SUV. There’s a hint of the rear LED lights but not much.

The latest teaser image shows the new NX on a beach, zoomed in on the wheel. The multi-spoke rim is two-tone, and if you squint hard like we did, you’ll see that the tyre is a Bridgestone Alenza RFT (run flat) in 235/50 R20 size, which means that the wheels are 20-inch items. That’s two inches larger than the original NX’s biggest launch wheels.

Click to enlarge

Wheel aside, we can see the slightly squared off arches with a slim piece of black plastic cladding, similar to the outgoing NX. Based on the leaked pics from February, the next-gen SUV will look very much like the NX that we know, but with a collection of slightly softer lines for a more matured look. While not origami like the latest Hyundais there’s still a sharp crease or two – unique ones are around the rear door/D-pillar area.

The bigger change is inside, where the NX gets a new concept altogether – big touchscreen angled to the driver and the exclusion of the brand’s Remote Touch interface, which is far from the most intuitive system around.

In the engine department, expect naturally aspirated and turbocharged units alongside a hybrid. What’s new for this round is the debut of Lexus’ first ever plug-in hybrid model. This “NX 450h+” could share the RAV4 Prime’s PHEV system, which combines a 178 PS/228 Nm 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine with an electric motor for total system output of 306 PS. In the RAV4, the electric range is 60 km.

Not long now. See the leaked pics below for an idea of what to expect.