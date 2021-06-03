Four months after the new NX was unceremoniously leaked by Lexus itself, the second-generation compact executive SUV will finally make its official debut next Saturday, June 12. Accompanying the announcement is a teaser image that confirms what we saw in February was the real deal.
Visible in the photo are the L-shaped taillights joined together by a full-width illuminated strip, a design cue that is clearly inspired by the smaller UX. One difference between this and the leaked car is that the traditional oval L badge has been replaced by the Lexus script, derived from the LF-Z Electrified concept.
While Lexus has kept mum about the car, we already know quite a lot thanks to the leak. We know, for example, that the exterior styling will be an evolution of the outgoing model’s, with a slightly calmer version of that car’s myriad of slashes and sharp corners. The more mature design language is complemented by new details such as the one-piece headlights/daytime running lights and the more aggressive spindle grille.
We also know that the interior will represent a sea change for the Japanese luxury brand, particularly by jettisoning of the much-maligned Remote Touch interface and its associated touchpad in favour of a proper touchscreen system. The large display, which sits closer to the driver, will also incorporate the climate controls, although a pair of physical knobs ensure there will at least be some familiarity.
The NX will almost certainly be based on the new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform shared with the ES and the Toyota RAV4 and should feature a range of new engines. We’re expecting the NX 300‘s 8AR-FTS 2.0 litre turbocharged four-pot to be phased out in favour of the 2.0 litre and 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dynamic Force mills for the NX 200 and NX 250 respectively, with a 3.5 litre V6 also due for the NX 350.
The car will apparently also mark the introduction of Lexus’ first plug-in hybrid, the NX 450h+. It will likely share its innards with the RAV4 Prime – a 178 PS/228 Nm 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine and an electric motor producing a total system output of 306 PS. The Toyota version has an all-electric range of 60 km.
GALLERY: 2022 Lexus NX leaked
