In Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 8 June 2021 4:24 pm / 0 comments

Motor shows seem like a relic of the past life we had, the era before Covid-19. With coronavirus sweeping through the globe, and not going away anytime soon (the West had it bad, but things have improved greatly; Asia is now the hotspot), the idea of a motor show like we knew it is difficult to picture today.

However, Gaikindo, Indonesia’s equivalent of our MAA, the auto manufacturer’s association, is planning for the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. With the Covid situation improving and vaccinations picking up, GIIAS – which has been running since 2015 – is set to take place from August 12-22 at its usual home, the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) at BSD City just outside of capital city Jakarta.

According to Gaikindo head Yohannes Nangoi, reported by Autonetmagz, organisers have been coordinating with Indonesia’s ministry of tourism and creative economy, health ministry and the police since May. Health and safety protocols are in place for GIIAS 2021. There will be a GIIAS Auto360 app that will assist in the “tight and detailed” health protocols, as well as serve as a digital platform for the show.

GIIAS Auto360 is a must for all visitors as tickets can only be purchased on the app, which will also host early health screenings and registration for programmes and test drives. It will also serve as a marketplace, news platform and digital exhibition hub. Currently in beta form, the app is being worked on as we speak.

Along with the Bangkok International Motor Show that happens every March, GIIAS – and before that, IIMS – was one of the regional motor shows that we’ve covered live every year, bringing you the best and latest from ASEAN’s two biggest auto markets. That run was halted in 2020, and there won’t be such coverage this year as well, but we’re happy for our neighbours. Here’s to a good and safe show!

If it gets the green light, one of the big displays at GIIAS 2021 will be a next-generation Honda seven-seater MPV with SUV flavour. Previewed by the N7X Concept that surfaced in May, the “next chapter” of that very thinly disguised “prototype” could well be a replacement for the current BR-V and Mobilio.