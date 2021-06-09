In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2021 3:59 pm / 0 comments

Toyota is planning to introduce more performance models under its Gazoo Racing brand in the United States, according to a report by Motortrend. In an interview with Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota North America, it was revealed that the GR Supra and more recent GR 86 will be joined by more cars in the future.

However, SUVs will not be part of this expanded line-up, with Carter explaining that they aren’t a good fit. “I don’t want to eliminate anything, but initially no. The importance is exhilarating driving. When you go to SUVs you have higher centre of gravities and it’s just not conducive. Nothing is off the table, but initially you can expect it to be a car-based vehicle. There’s still a market for that,” he said.

It has already been confirmed that the GR Yaris will not make its way to the United States, but it has been heavily rumoured that there will be a GR Corolla in the works. Based on hatchback body style, it will allow Toyota to compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Hyundai Veloster N and MINI John Cooper Works.

Preliminary details within Japan suggest the GR Corolla will be unveiled by the middle of next year and it will adopt the good bits of the GR Yaris. This includes the G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which in JDM guise, serves up 272 PS (268 hp) and 370 Nm, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

However, Motortrend reports a US debut for the GR Corolla is expected to have around 220 to 250 hp on tap, which is more than the standard hatchback’s 168 hp. Another model being speculated is a GR Camry to take on the Hyundai Sonata N Line and Kia K5 GT, although a V6-powered variant already exists in the model line-up.

“We have some Supra news coming, we have 86 news coming, but we have other models also coming. Come see me in a year from now,” Carter said.