11 June 2021

Following the earlier releases of teasers and sketched images, Volkswagen has unveiled the T7 Multivan, which will be offered with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Built upon the automaker’s MQB modular platform for transverse engines, the T7 Multivan measures 4,973 mm long, 1,941 mm wide, up to 1,903 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,124 mm. A larger version measuring 5,173 mm in length is also available, says Volkswagen.

To be available in three trim variants – Multivan, Life and Style – the T7 generation of the people-mover gets wheels of up to 19 inches in diameter, while also optional is a panoramic glass roof made of “LowE” laminated safety glass the reduces the intake of thermal radiation by 44%. For added convenience, the rear hatch is electrically operated and the powered sliding doors can be operated by gesture control.

Exterior lighting on the T7 Multivan is by LED units as standard, though these can be upgraded to interactive IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps that can offer a permanently switched on full beam without blinding oncoming drivers, as well as dynamic lighting for more accurate illumination in corners. The optional IQ. Light setup also includes an illuminated LED light bar in the front grille as an extension of the DRLs.

Four powertrain options have been announced for the T7 Multivan, led by the eHybrid PHEV that pairs a 150 PS 1.4 litre TSI petrol engine with an 85 kW/115 PS electric motor to yield a total system output of 218 PS, and is mated to a bespoke six-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox driving the front wheels.

The eHybrid PHEV variant can be driven in pure electric mode for short, urban trips, says Volkswagen. Electric drive in the Multivan is supplied by a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery located in the flat floor, this way maximising interior space as well as lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity in order to benefit handling.

For pure internal combustion, the T7 Multivan is offered with a pair of petrol engines; a 136 PS 1.5 litre TSI as well as a 204 PS 2.0 litre TSI. These will be joined in the range next year by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 150 PS, according to the manufacturer, and all ICE variants will use a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Inside, the T7 Multivan accomodates up to seven occupants, where the rear five seats are up to 25% lighter than before, says Volkswagen. These can be moved and removed to suit different layout needs, while the second row can be turned 180 degrees for a conference-style seating configuration. At the back, the third row layout trades the previous bench seat layout for single seats that can be individually removed for maximum flexibility.

As suggested in prior teaser images, the T7 Multivan features a multi-function table that can be placed in any of the three rows, and can also serve as the centre console for the front row. Here, the table is removable and features height adjustment, three cup holders and a storage bin. All in, the T7 Multivan has 469 litres of space behind the third row, 1,844 litres behind the second row or 3,672 litres behind the front seats (4,053 litres with the longer bodied version).

In front, the driver of the T7 Multivan gets a new multi-function steering wheel alike that in the eighth-generation Golf, and all key features are located in one line of sight in order for operation to be as intuitive as possible, says Volkswagen. Controls for air-conditioning, seat heating, and audio volume are now via touch surfaces.

Driver instrumentation in the T7 Multivan is through a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit setup, joined by a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen. These screens flank the new shift-by-wire controls for the DSG transmission, and located nearby are a pair of USB-C sockets and an inductive smartphone charger tray. Here, a head-up display is available, a first on a model from the brand’s commercial vehicles division, says Volkswagen.

Dubbed Ready 2 Discover, the standard infotainment system in the T7 Multivan includes the We Connect online safety and convenience features that is free of charge for an unlimited period of time, for services such as breakdown assistance, vehicle status and parked position.

Additional to these is We Connect Plus, which is available to customers free of charge for three years, offering further features such as smart phone remote functions for locking and unlocking the vehicle, and controlling the auxiliary heater remotely.

More navigation-related services such as online map updating and traffic information are also offered with We Connect Plus, along with extra eHybrid functions such as pre-setting interior temperature and managing the charging process via smartphone. For in-vehicle audio, 14 speakers are powered by a 16-channel amplifier with 840 watts of output.

In terms of safety, the T7 Multivan gets Front Assist as standard, which is comprised of City Emergency Braking, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and Lane Assist. Further new systems include Car2X for communication with other vehicles and infrastructure for warnings of danger, in addition to side protection, cross wind assist, turn-off assist (warning of oncoming traffic when turning across a highway), and the exit warning system which warns of bicycles or other vehicles approaching from behind when opening a door.