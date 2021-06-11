In Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 June 2021 11:31 am / 2 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia emerged tops in the recent 2020/21 Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards for the Asia-Pacific region by bagging the Retailer of the Year title, with Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC) being declared the overall winner this year. In securing the win, SDAC obtained the highest points in two out of three categories.

Every year, top retailers in the world are recognised by JLR for their performance and customer service. This year’s retailer challenge, which ran from April 1, 2020 to March 30 this year, acknowledged the synergy between namely Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia, Sisma Auto dealerships and Sime Darby Auto Connexion in bagging the regional award. Sisma Auto dealerships were named as the runner-up in the awards.

“Sime Darby Motors has always been committed to pursuing excellence in providing world-class services to our customers. I’m extremely proud of the team at Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia. Their hard work, dedication and passion have certainly made an impact in the automobile retail business,” said Jeffrey Gan, SDM’s MD of retail and disribution in the country.

The Jaguar Land Rover Retailer of the Year award measures all aspects of each outlet’s performance, including marketing, sales and customer service, staff training and retailer presentation to ensure that it stands out from other retailers. Each category has nine to 12 different criteria, and the award is considered the most prestigious of its kind in the industry, given its regional standing.

This is the second time SDAC has been named as winners of the regional award – the company was also named as Retailer of the Year in 2016/17.