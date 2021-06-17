In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Mick Chan / 17 June 2021 12:11 pm / 0 comments

Polestar has announced that its first SUV model, the Polestar 3 will be manufactured in Volvo Cars’ production facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. This will give Polestar industrial capacity in the United States as well as in China, in addition to the brand’s headquarters and network in Europe.

The forthcoming Polestar 3 has been designed from the ground up for full electrification, and it will debut on a new generation of vehicle architecture from the Volvo Car group. Inside, the Polestar 3 will feature “industry-leading connectivity features” from its native Android Automotive OS infotainment operating system, along with high-end autonomous driving features, said Polestar.

Set to be the brand’s third model following the Polestar 1 PHEV coupe and Polestar 2 pure EV crossover, the Polestar 3 is expected to commence production in 2022. Full details on the forthcoming electric SUV model will be released at a later date, says Polestar.

The design of the Polestar 3 will be influenced by the Polestar Precept sedan concept (pictured)

“The Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers. I am proud that our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina, and from now on, the USA is no longer an export market, but a home market,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

While the Polestar 3 remains under wraps for now, Polestar head of design Max Missoni told Autocar last year that the Polestar Precept sedan concept will influence the design of the forthcoming electric SUV. “The design language o that car is something that you can and should expect in our future cars, starting with the Polestar 3,” Missoni said to the magazine.

The brand has also committed to growing in the North American market, which will see the opening of around 25 retail outlets this year, which will be called “Spaces”. These will offer facilities such as home test drives of vehicles, free pick-up and delivery servicing, as well as a mobile service for customers who are awaiting the opening of a Polestar Space in their region, said Polestar.

This announcement of Polestar’s expansion of its manufacturing footprint comes after news that it has raised US$550 million (RM.27 billion) in funding from a group of long-term external investors in April, and Polestar will explore future potential funding opportunities, it said in its statement.

