In Acura, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 18 June 2021 11:41 am / 0 comments

Besides the 2021 TLX Type S pace car, Acura will also be bringing along the yet-to-be-launched 2022 Acura MDX Type S to this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which will start on June 27.

Yup, this is our first look at the hot Type S version of the latest Acura MDX, which surfaced in December 2020. Along with the revived Type S badge, the already-sporty fourth-generation MDX has been given added performance in the same recipe as the TLX Type S sports sedan.

What we officially know so far is that the MDX Type S will feature a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine with 355 hp and 480 Nm of torque. This is the same unit powering the hot TLX, and the SUV also gets the faster-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system with true torque-vectoring.

Exclusive to Type S models, this new engine was developed by some of the company’s most experienced powertrain engineers, including members of the team that developed the bespoke twin-turbocharged V6 for the NSX, Acura says. By the way, the regular MDX has a larger 3.5L V6 engine, but the NA unit makes 290 hp/362 Nm, which is 65 hp and 118 Nm down on the Type S.

Since this is a big SUV for North America, Acura shares the max towing rating, which is 5,000 pounds, or 2,267 kg. Acura’s quickest and most powerful SUV ever will tow one of the TLX Type S race cars from the team’s shop in Raymond, Ohio to Pikes Peak, Colorado and support the team during the “Race to the Clouds”.

Powertrain and sportier (but not OTT) looks aside, the MDX Type S gets performance add-ons such as Brembo front brakes and double-wishbone front suspension, and a Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode that sharpens responses. More details will be released closer to its on-sale date later this year.

Everyone knows Type R, but what’s this Type S about? Here’s a good video by Honda’s premium brand explaining the origins and ethos of the badge.

