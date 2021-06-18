In Cars, Hyundai, International News, Motorsports / By Danny Tan / 18 June 2021 6:05 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has announced that its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell system brand, HTWO, will make its motorsports debut by providing its fuel cell generator to the new ETCR (Electric Touring Car Racing) category.

ETCR is the world’s first all-electric touring car race category that provides vehicle manufacturers a global stage to showcase electric technology in a high-performance arena. Only vehicles without internal combustion engines are allowed to participate.

Hyundai is not only entering its own race team in the Pure ETCR championship, but is also providing a mobile charging infrastructure that uses HTWO’s proprietary fuel cell generator to charge all EVs in the series. The charging system can generate up to 160 kW of electricity, boasting an output equivalent to twice that of the production Hyundai Nexo FCEV SUV. The system can fully charge two ETCR vehicles – each equipped with a 65 kWh battery – simultaneously within an hour.

The hydrogen mobile generation concept can also be implemented to supply power in remote areas where electricity is not accessible, or serve as an emergency power source in the event of a power outage. ETCR will not only serve as a high-performance vehicle testbed for Hyundai to advance its electrification products, but will also provide new business and market expansion opportunities for HTWO’s tech.

“It is a significant milestone for Hyundai that our fuel cell generator will play a key role in the charging infrastructure for racing cars at ETCR, as it heralds an exciting new era in the world of motorsports. Through the event, we hope to relay a message that hydrogen and electric energy solutions will coexist as the power sources of future mobility,” said Saehoon Kim, EVP and head of fuel cell center at the Hyundai Motor Group.

In addition to ETCR, HTWO also supplies its fuel cell systems to LS Electric, H2SYS and GRZ, and is actively cooperating with the companies to further develop fuel cell power generation tech. HWTO also plans to expand the application of its tech to power vessels, railways, urban air mobility vehicles and other future mobility fields.

Pure ETCR will be held for the first time in Vallelunga, Italy this weekend. Besides the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, the other cars are the Cupra e-Racer and the Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris.