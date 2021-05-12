In Alfa Romeo, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 May 2021 5:33 pm / 0 comments

It has been a little over a year since Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia GTA and GTAm models. Just 500 units of the models will be made, with prices starting from 176,500 euros (RM884k) for the GTA and and 181,500 euros (RM909k) for the GTAm.

In case you forgot, the Giulia GTA (short for Gran Turismo Alleggerita) is based on the existing Quadrifoglio model. The GTA is a regular four-seater car, but the GTAm you see here is a more hardcore but road-legal version with two race bucket seats, roll-bar and six-point harness.

Power comes from the same 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol engine as the Quadrifoglio, but has been tuned to make 540 hp. That figure is merely 30 hp more than the Quadrifoglio’s factory tune, but thanks to weight reduction, the GTAm does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds, or 0.3 seconds quicker than the Quadrifoglio.

Weight reduction is key to improving the car’s performance here, so the front bumper and front wheel arches are made from carbon-fibre, whereas the side and rear window frames are made from polycarbonate. The seat shell is also made from carbon-fibre.

The GTAm here is finished in Montreal Green, one of three available colours that represents the Italian flag. The other two are GTA Red and Trofeo White. Customers can opt for a different colour accent to be applied on the brake calipers, interior roll bar, seat belts and upholstery stitching.

Up front, you’ll find a larger active splitter that works in tandem with the adjustable rear spoiler (its aerodynamic profile was developed by Formula 1 team Sauber Engineering), while the sides get carbon-fibre skirts, carbon-fibre rear overfenders, and new 20-inch wheels with single locking nuts.

If you’re lucky enough to pick one up, Alfa Romeo will be treating you to a personalised experience package, which comes with a Bell helmet in special GTA livery, a full racing set by Alpinestars (race suit, gloves and shoes) and a personalised Goodwool car cover. Customers can also take part in a specific driving course devised by the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy.