In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 21 June 2021 10:09 am / 0 comments

Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction recently concluded over the weekend, and one of the most hyped cars to go under the hammer at the event was a 1994 A80 Toyota Supra movie car that was featured in two Fast and Furious movies.

Offered at no reserve, the “10-second car” was sold for a record-breaking USD550,000 (RM2.28 million), beating a near-identical 1993 unit that went for USD185,000 (RM766,918) back in 2015. Unlike that car, this Supra is powered by a 2JZ-GTE 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engine, although the transmission is a four-speed automatic that has been disguised to look like a manual.

The nostalgic cues include a coat of candy orange pearl paint and the iconic “Nuclear Gladiator” decals designed by Troy Lee. Other items featured include Bomex front bumper and side skirts, the TRD-style bonnet, APR rear wing and 19-inch Racing Hart M5 wheels from Dazz Motorsport.

Built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California, the car appeared in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious and was later be modified to become the car that Slap Jack drives in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious. After filming of the sequel ended, the car was returned to its original form again.

In the first movie, the car was used for multiple interior and exterior shots, including in the scene where Brian O’Conner (played by the late Paul Walker) chased Johnny Tran (played by Rick Yune) on a motrocycle. According to Craig Lieberman, the technical advisor for several Fast and Furious films, Walker actually drove the car during that scene, and he has the photos to prove it. He also provides a lot of insight into the Supra movie cars used during that time.



