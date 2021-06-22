In Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / 22 June 2021 5:09 pm / 0 comments

Simulator racing is currently among the hottest segments of esports, and with the first ever Michelin Virtual Racing Series launched earlier this month to run until mid-July, this is the chance for aspiring racers to prove their mettle in the virtual world.

Even better now, you’ll get your chance to win Michelin tyres, a Michelin gaming chair, a cash pool of RM10,000 and the first 1,000 entrants to sign up will receive exclusive Michelin merchandise. There will also be prizes given for the best race car livery, so here’s your chance to get creative.

Beginning with a time trial event, this is open to all residents of Malaysia and is held until 11:59pm on June 27. All you will need is a PlayStation 4 or 5 with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport, and run a BMW M6 GT3 of the Gr.3 class on the platform’s Sardegna Road Track A II circuit, and broadcast your drive performance by submitting a stream upload link at the online registration page, here.

Qualified participants will be divided into Advanced and Expert categories, and only Gr.3-class cars will no other tyre manufacturer decals except for Michelin will be selected; cars which do not meet the required regulations will be disqualified.

From here, the top 94 entrants will move on to race head-to-head in the Tournament Rounds, and the top 24 racers in each category will then contest the Playoffs and then the Finals. Remember, registration and time trials submissions close this Sunday, June 27, and this will be followed by verification time trials to be held from June 30 until July 6, 2021.

If you are unable to participate but would still want to check out the action, the tournament rounds of the series can be watched live on the Michelin Malaysia Facebook page. To submit your entries and to find more information, visit the official website.

The Michelin Virtual Racing Series 2021 is Michelin Malaysia’s first major project aimed at the local esports industry as part of its new Motion For Life brand direction, celebrating all-inclusive mobility. This event is sanctioned by the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), and is organised by our very own Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF).

Michelin has been active globally in the simulator racing realm as official partner for competitions such as the FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships, as well as the MotoGP eSport Championship. The French tyre manufacturer was also the official partner for the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, which took the place of the real-life, iconic endurance race after its postponement due to the pandemic.