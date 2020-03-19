In International News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 19 March 2020 11:49 am / 0 comments

With many countries around the world placing restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, several key events have either been cancelled or postponed. This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans is no exception, as the famous endurance race has now been postponed.

The 88th edition of the race was originally set to take place from June 13 to 14 but will now be pushed back to September 19 to 20 instead. The announcement comes from race organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest, in conjunction with the Féderation Internationale Automobile (FIA) and the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).

“Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the original dates in June is now the most appropriate way forward in the current exceptional circumstances,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

“First and foremost, I urge everyone to avoid putting themselves, their loved ones and others at risk. The most important thing today is to curtail the spread of this virus. Our thoughts go out to medical staff working relentlessly for the sake of us all,” he added.

The postponement will affect the FIA WEC calenders, with the revised dates set to be announced later on. This includes the The European Le Mans Series, Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ligier European Series Calendars, which will also be updated.

“It is the right decision to delay in light of the current situation. We are now working on revising our WEC and ELMS calendars for the remainder of this season, and for the WEC’s Season 9 which was due to start in September 2020. We will come back to you in the coming days with more news for both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans Series,” commented Gérard Neveu, CEO of FIA WEC and ELMS.