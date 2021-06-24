In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 June 2021 11:08 am / 2 comments

First previewed by a concept last September, the second-generation Infiniti QX60 has now been officially revealed to the world. Replacing its predecessor that is nearly a decade old, the redesigned three-row SUV boasts a sleeker exterior and a more premium interior, backed by some pretty nifty technology.

Muscular yet elegant, the SUV’s styling closely matches last year’s concept, with a front end that features the brand’s signature double-arched grille. The company is quick to point out that design of the mesh insert was inspired by the intricate folds of traditional origami, and this link to Japanese culture is seen elsewhere too.

For instance, kimono folds influence the design of the sharp LED headlamps, which sport dashed lines for the daytime running lights that are referred to as “piano key lighting.” Finer details that are also present include a chrome frame for the grille that has Infiniti lettering embossed at its base, below the grille badge.

Meanwhile, faux vertical intakes accentuate the width of the SUV, while the lower intake is accompanied by two chrome trim pieces in the apron. To add to the visual presence, the QX60 also gets a sculpted bonnet with a bulged centre, while an understated character line runs the length of the vehicle, rising over the door handles.

The side view also reveals black cladding that is typical of most SUVs, although Infiniti spruced things up further by adding chrome rocker panels with the Infiniti script. Higher up, the “floating roof” look is created thanks to a blacked-out D-pillar that is visually emphasised by the chrome window frame that never meet at the rear.

On that mention, the QX60’s rear is, again, almost a clone of the QX60 Monograph, featuring slim taillights that have a light signature similar to the front DRLs. Even the decorative chrome pieces at the bottom of the bumper, which mimic exhaust outlets, are carried over from that show car, as is the roof-mounted spoiler.

This particular unit you see here is finished in a shade of Moonbow Blue, which the company says “reproduces deep blues and violets that blanket the summer sky at dusk.” Machine-finished alloy wheels measuring 20 inches are available on most trim levels of the SUV.

What the concept didn’t show when it debuted was the QX60’s finished interior, and the end result is certainly miles ahead of the outgoing model. For starters, upgraded and increased sound-deadening materials help reduce NVH, and there is no shortage of plush interior materials.

At first glance, you’ll find generous amounts of soft-touch materials, including Saddle Brown semi-aniline leather on the doors, dashboard as well as the centre console. On the new Autograph trim level, quilted leather and open-pore wood are used to create an even more luxurious ambiance.

This upmarket approach also sees eight-way powered and heated “zero gravity” seats being standard for front occupants, which can be further enhanced with optional massage and ventilated functions. Second- and third-row passengers receive ergonomically shaped seats, which are said to be more comfortable and offer more hip-to-heel space than the new QX60’s predecessor.

The SUV offers seating for up to seven passengers arrange in a 2-2-3 layout, with the Autograph grade coming standard with captain chairs and a centre console in the second row. Infiniti says the QX60’s theater-style seating – each row behind the driver and front passenger rises – is meant to provide excellent forward outward vision for all passengers. Every row also benefits from USB charge ports, of which there are seven strewn throughout the cabin.

Given that families are the main target of the QX60, improvements have also been made to the cargo area. Capable of folding completely flat, it offers 1,178 litres of space with the third row folded down, which is more than its predecessor’s 1,147 litres. The underfloor storage also gets a 21 litre improvement and is now capable of holding 54.1 litres of cargo.

The carmaker also noted that access to the third row is made easy thanks to one-touch second-row seats that pitch and slide forward. This doesn’t require an already-installed child seat to be removed, and there are four mounts for child seats on the second and third row. Tri-zone climate control with all-row ventilation is also standard, and can be upgraded to incorporate a Plasmacluster ionisation and grape polyphenol charcoal filter.

For the driver, there’s a 12.3-inch digital cluster display and optional 10.8-inch head-up display, while front occupants and enjoy fiddling with the 12.3-inch InTouch infotainment system. The central touchscreen is the gateway to infotainment functions, including Android Auto (wired) and Apple CarPlay (wired and wireless) support, connected services, and vehicle settings.

On higher trim levels, there is a wireless charging pad that is large enough to support an iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with a 17-speaker Bose sound system to provide a more enjoyable media consumption experience.

Active safety features such as Rear Automatic Braking, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection are standard on all grade levels of the QX60, while Adaptive Front Lighting and Auto-Leveling Headlights are available on higher trims.

While there’s plenty that’s fresh and new with the QX60, it retains the same 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated V6 petrol engine from before, rated at 295 hp and 366 Nm of torque. However, instead of a CVT, the mill is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Drive goes to the front wheels, but customers can specify the brand’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive on all trim levels if they require all-paw traction. The AWD system features a direct coupling mechanism that capable of engaging the rear wheels almost instantly, sending up to 50% of engine torque.

This setup allows the QX60 to tow up to 2,721 kg (6,000 pounds), which is a 20% improvement over the previous model, and there’s also Infiniti’s Active Brake Limited Slip that can brake individual wheels to redirect torque to the wheels with grip.

The new QX60 will arrive in North American dealerships in late 2021, and the company will announce pricing along with further details in due time. In the country, the SUV competes against the Acura MDX, Lexus RX L, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.