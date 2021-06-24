In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 24 June 2021 5:53 pm / 0 comments

Nissan has just unveiled the Juke Rally Tribute concept to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its victory at the 1971 East Africa Rally. The winning vehicle was the red and black-themed 240Z, which the Juke tribute concept is modelled upon.

The second-generation crossover gets all four of its fenders enlarged to accommodate the massive Dunlop Grandtrek AT2 off-road tyres, while the bonnet and roof gets fitted with additional LED lighting modules. There are roof rails as well, and the front skid plate is more aggressively upswept compared to the regular car. Like the 240Z, the doors get the same monochromatic number 11 treatment.

At the back, you’ll find that the entire glasshouse and rear bench have been removed. This is to make space to store two spare tyres and additional rally gears. The rear bumper design is also more simplistic, featuring an integrated diffuser and twin exhaust exits. Both ends get yellow-accented tow hooks as well.

To show its commitment to electrification, the Juke Rally Tribute concept is powered by a hybrid petrol engine, although the automaker did not provide the exact output and configuration. It did say the hybrid powertrain offers “additional instant torque to enhance performance” in all conditions, but there’s nothing more to go beyond that.

The 240Z that won the race 50 years ago was driven by Edgar Hermann, with the assistance of navigator Hans Schuller. Under its bonnet was a 2.4 litre straight-six engine developing 210 PS, all of which are sent to the rear wheels. The car was fully restored in 2013 and is permanently part of part of Nissan’s heritage collection housed in Zama, close to its global headquarters in the Kanagawa prefecture of Japan.

Nissan Automotive Europe’s vice president of brand and customer experience, Coralie Musy said: “The Juke Rally Tribute concept celebrates an iconic moment in Nissan’s heritage, with the participation and victory of the legendary 240Z in the East African Rally in 1971. As well as celebrating that victory, it reflects Nissan’s pioneering history in crossovers, striking design and electrified powertrains. We’re delighted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the victory of that remarkable achievement with these striking images.”

“Nissan is currently writing an exciting chapter of its history as we are in the middle of renewing our range of crossovers in Europe. The replacement of the first generation of the pioneering and iconic Juke was introduced in late 2019 and is proving extremely popular with customers. We have also just launched the third-generation of the benchmark and newly electrified Qashqai in Europe, while the rugged X-Trail Crossover will follow next year,” she added.