Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 17 June 2021

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai made its formal debut earlier this year, continuing the model’s highly successful run in Europe. During the unveiling, we learned that the popular compact crossover can be had with 20-inch wheels for the first time, and here we get to see what they look like on the Ceramic Grey variant. Pretty handsome, right?

It is the first European Nissan model to be built on the Common Modular Platform (CMF-C), which also underpins the latest X-Trail. Powering it is a 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine shared with the W177 Mercedes-Benz A 200, albeit electrified with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system. It provides some additional torque upon acceleration and can also coast to a stop from 18 km/h when paired to the Xtronic CVT. A six-speed manual is also available.

The engine has outputs of either 138 hp/240 Nm or 156 hp/260 Nm – the latter is the only option for the CVT, which boosts peak torque to 270 Nm. The CVT version is also the only one offered with an all-wheel drive option, now made more intuitive, intelligent and gets five drive modes – Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow and Off-Road – as standard.

The Qashqai will also be available with Nissan’s e-Power electric powertrain in Europe for the first tine. It shares the same electric motor as the Note and Kicks, but upgraded to produce 140 kW (190 PS) and 330 Nm. The petrol generator is also bigger, now a 1.5 litre variable-compression engine that produces 154 hp.

Design-wise, the Qashqai is all sharp lines and angles, slim LED headlights and tail lights, blacked out D-pillars, and chiseled fenders. The tidy cabin gives the car a contemporary feel, accentuated with a freestanding touchscreen display that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities.

Thanks to the new platform, the crossover is more spacious inside. Rear knee room has grown by 28 mm to 608 mm, while headroom has increased by 15 mm. The boot is also 50 litres larger (due to the lower cargo floor and redesigned suspension) and can be accessed using a new powered hands-free tailgate. The door apertures are reshaped and open up to an impressive 90 degrees, making entry/egress and the installation of child seats much less restrictive.