In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 June 2021 9:15 pm / 0 comments

This summer, superhero movie fans will be able to catch the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow. The eponymous character, played by Scarlett Johansson, will return to the big screen in her own standalone film in exactly two weeks, on July 9 – and she’ll be driving a BMW while she’s at it.

That’s right, Munich’s cars are making their debut in the MCU with Black Widow, which will star the 2 Series Gran Coupé and the X3 M40i – the latter will make its appearance in the main chase sequence being piloted by the Avenger on the streets of Budapest. Notably, BMW says its collaboration with Marvel Studios is expected to continue beyond this film, replacing a longstanding deal with Audi.

As part of a promotional tie-in, the company will also showcase the stunt cars at the BMW Welt in the weeks leading up to the film’s release, with both the X3 and 2GC bearing scars from all the action. Customers will also be able to virtually experience the cars in photorealistic 3D form through BMW’s Emotional Virtual Experience (EVE), available at over 2,000 dealerships worldwide starting today.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow follows the titular character, also known as Natasha Romanoff, as she confronts a conspiracy tied to her dark past before she became an Avenger. She is forced to deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships as she tries to stop a pursuing force. Aside from Johansson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

In the movie, the X3 goes through quite an ordeal, being chased by a motorcycle. Once scene has the car making a 180-degree turn before reversing, with Pugh’s character, Yelena Belova, opening a door into a lamp post and using it to stop the pursuer. Later the car is involved in an explosion and ends up on its roof.

The eagle-eyed among you may notice that the M40i seen in the clip above is a pre-facelift model, and that’s because production wrapped on the film back in 2019, well before the reveal of the facelifted X3 earlier this month. The movie was originally slated to debut on May 2020 before being hit by several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If, like us, you want to see more, you can catch Black Widow in theatres July 9 (or whenever cinemas are open again here). Alternatively, the movie is available via the Disney+ subscription service on the same date with Premier Access (additional fee required).

Of course, BMW isn’t the only carmaker whose vehicles are being hawked (funnily enough, without Hawkeye) by MCU characters. Hyundai also introduced a series of television ads for the new Tucson SUV, featuring Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch).