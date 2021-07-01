In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 July 2021 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Munich’s iconic boxer-twin motorcycle, the BMW Motorrad R-series of sport- and adventure-touring machines receive updates for the 2022 model year. Comprising of the BMW Motorrad R1250RT sports-tourer, the R1250RS and R1250RT sports-tourers and the much vaunted R1250GS adventure-tourer, changes are somewhat minimal.

Mechanicals stay the same across the range, with BMW Motorrad’s liquid-cooled boxer delivering 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 from 1,254 cc. Power is delivered through a six-speed gearbox and shaft drive while Motorrad’s Telelever suspension holds up the front end while the Paralever system is used at the back.

For the BMW Motorrad R1250RT, new paint scheme options include Style Triple Black and Black Storm Metallic 2, while Style Elegance with Manhattan Metallic is dropped. There is also a software update with new functions, with the “favourite” button now freely assignable as well as an improvement in operating and display comfort A-Kombi which will be available from October 2021.

Meanwhile the R1250RS, the more sporty version of BMW Motorrad’s R-series sports-tourers, gets the new Style Sport. This gives the 2022 R1250RT a red frame, while the previous Austin Yellow Metallic paint option is dropped.

Just a minimal change for the R1250GS, which stays much the same from the previous year’s model. New for the GS in 2022 is in the form of a case holder for aluminium cases, which is included in the optional equipment list.

For Malaysia, the 2021 BMW Motorrad R1250RS is listed at a recommended retail price of RM106,500, while the R1250RT is priced at RM142,500. Pricing for the GS range – the R1250GS, R1250GS 40 Years GS Edition, R1250GS Adventure and R1250GS Adventure 40 Years GS Edition – is yet to be announced.

GALLERY: 2022 BMW Motorrad R1250RS and R1250RT