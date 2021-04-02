In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 April 2021 9:42 am / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM142,500 is the 2021 BMW Motorrad R1250RT sports-touring motorcycle. Pricing for the R150RT in Malaysia on-the-road, excluding insurance, with three year warranty and roadside assistance programme.

Arguably the motorcycle that started the sports-touring genre back in the 1970s with the R90S /6 series, the R1250RT today carries BMW Motorrad’s iconic boxer twin, displacing 1,254 cc, six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive. Power out is claimed to be 136 hp at 7,750 rpm with 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm and the boxer mill is Euro 5 compliant.

The engine uses variable valve timing in the from of BMW Motorrad’s ShiftCam that alters camshaft actuation for varying valve timing and valve lift on the intake side. Attention has been paid to the aerodynamics of the R1250RT, featuring a new front fairing with adaptive LED headlights that incorporate a swivel function for cornering.

Standard equipment on the R11250RT is of a high level, including a luggage rack, storage compartment, centre stand, integral pannier cases in body colour. Also standard is Dynamic ESA “Next Generation” electronic suspension with fully automatic load compensation, working on the BMW Telelever front suspension and rear monoshock.

A full set of riding aids is used on the R1250RT, including traction control with three riding modes, complemented by the optional Riding Modes Pro package that offers the Dynamic riding mode and new Dynamic engine brake control. Standard is hill start control and cruise control utilises radar distance control for distance keeping during highway riding.

Inside the cockpit, a new multifunctional instrument cluster with 10.25-inch full-colour TFT screen is installed, with the BMW Motorrad Connected App giving Bluetooth functions for the rider’s smartphone and map navigation. For Malaysia, the R1250RT comes with Comfort and Dynamic packages as standard, providing keyless start, quickshifter, central locking system, seat heating, immobiliser with anti-theft alarm, tyre pressure monitor, 12 Volt socket, and enhanced smart phone connectivity with wireless charging.