In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2020 6:17 pm / 0 comments

Four decades is a long time in motorcycling and celebrating its 40th anniversary is the BMW Motorrad 1250 GS. Presented as the “40 Years GS” edition, the 2020 BMW Motorrad 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure (GSA) come in commemorative colours as well as the Rally and Triple Black schemes available as ex-works options.

Still carrying the iconic Munich boxer twin, the 1250 GS’ mill displaces 1,254 cc, is liquid-cooled and Euro 5 compliant. Power output with BMW’s ShiftCam variable valve timing gives 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque is available at 6,250 rpm.

For 2020, standard equipment on both the 1250 GS and the 1250 GSA receive several updates to the riding aids as well as a range of factory fitted optional equipment. BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro is now standard, as is Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with three riding modes and Electronic Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension) which allows for automatic load compensation.

The list of ex-works options is extensive and includes Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro), heated seats, handlebar risers and a variety of seat height choices. Standard fitment to the 1250 GS and GSA is a 12 volt socket and a USB charging socket, to cater for a variety of electronic charging requirements.

Inside the cockpit a 6.5-inch TFT=LCD full colour screen gives the rider a multi-functional display and menu control selections. Also new is the optional newly developed LED headlight with swivel function that allows the low headlight beam to turn and illuminate the corner.

Also optional are the the welcome light (“Welcome” function), the “Good bye” function and the “Follow me home” function as well as the cruising light function. With the cruising light option installed, the two front turn indicator bulbs are operated so that they are permanently dimmed simultaneously.

For the multifunctional rear indicator lamps, the standard rear LED flashing turn signals are replaced by LED flashing turn indicators that simultaneous display yellow flashing turn signals and red brake light or rear light. Also selectable as a factory-fitted option is the Pro riding modes module with additional riding modes and new riding mode preselection as well as dynamic engine brake control.





GALLERY: 2020 BMW Motorrad 1250 GS “40 Years GS”