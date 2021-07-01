In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 July 2021 9:12 pm / 0 comments

Not that there is likely to be a rush to take advantage of it, but from tomorrow, July 2 until August 31, motorists will not have to pay for roadside parking within the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur. The initiative was announced by federal territories minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa in a tweet earlier today.

He said that the move to introduce free parking for the duration is aimed at lightening the burden of city folk, and hoped that people would use the savings to buy things needed for the family. Motorists will be able to take advantage of free parking at around 46,100 street parking bays across the city, according to The Star.

However, the publication added that the move is news to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), with officers saying they were unaware of the matter. “I guess you just have to wait for the ministry to provide the details on that,” said an officer.

Payment for roadside parking in KL is now made via mobile app platforms or e-wallets, with the switch to cashless payment having being made on October 1 last year.